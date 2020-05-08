SEVEN hundred litres of heating fuel burst into flames shortly after midnight today (Friday) when wooden decking in a village garden caught fire.
The blaze spread to a neighbouring property before it could be extinguished.
Local residents reported hearing popping noises.
The fire started shortly before 1am in Gracious Street and split a heating oil tank.
The 700 litres inside burst into flames and the fire grew rapidly.
It spread to the garden fence, a garden shed and its contents, a neighbour’s wooden greenhouse and some garden furniture.
Crews from Easingwold and Huntington put out the blaze using three jets and breathing equipment and set up special lighting.
Firefighters were unable to identify the cause.
Comments are closed on this article.