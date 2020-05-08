FIREFIGHTERS were alerted after receiving reports that three people were in the River Foss in York yesterday (Thursday).
Crews from York and Acomb fire stations received a 999 call that three people were in the river near Huntington Road shortly before 6pm.
But when they arrived they only found one person, a woman with a cut arm.
They were told two men had fled before they arrived.
Firefighters gave the woman first aid before leaving the matter in police hands.
