FIREFIGHTERS were alerted after receiving reports that three people were in the River Foss in York yesterday (Thursday).

Crews from York and Acomb fire stations received a 999 call that three people were in the river near Huntington Road shortly before 6pm.

But when they arrived they only found one person, a woman with a cut arm.

They were told two men had fled before they arrived.

Firefighters gave the woman first aid before leaving the matter in police hands.