A MAN has been nominated for a Community Pride award for his work supporting vulnerable people through the coronavirus pandemic.

James Sanderson, form Barlby, near Selby, has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year in this year’s awards.

Two weeks before the country went into lockdown, James set up a group on Facebook to bring together residents who wanted to do their bit to support the community.

James now has a group of 45 volunteers helping him, with 400 on a standby list on Facebook.

James also delivered around 3,000 leaflets to residents around the local area to inform them that the group was there to support them if the lockdown was to happen.

He provides support for people in Selby, Barlby and Osgodby.

James and his group of volunteers started out by delivering medication to residents, which quickly turned into shopping for them as well.

The group has delivered over 1,500 free meals to vulnerable residents.

Since starting the group six weeks ago, James and his group of volunteers have completed around 6,000 jobs. He also runs a food bank from his own home

They also work with the council to support them with jobs.

James is now set to continue the work even after the lockdown, as he plans to start up a charity named ‘Bright’.

James has been nominated for the award by Susan Blanchard, who has been volunteering alongside him.

Susan said: “The work James is doing off his own back to help those in need is out of this world. He needs to be recognised for what he’s doing, he deserves to be labelled a hero in my eyes.

“He has kept everybody going, he is an amazing person who has gone above and beyond to help the community.”

Of his nomination, James said: “Its quite unexpected really. I don’t do this to get recognition but it is nice to be nominated.”

