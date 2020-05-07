THE killer of York backpacker Caroline Stuttle will be released from an Australian jail tomorrow, her family have revealed.

Caroline was travelling with a friend on her gap year around Australia in 2002 when she was thrown from a bridge in Bundaberg and died, aged 19.

Ian Previte, a 32-year-old drug addict, was jailed for life for her murder in 2004.

Caroline's family said tonight that he had now served 15 years of the life sentence and was due to be released on a parole order tomorrow.

Her brother Richard said: “The release of the man who stole my sister's life has hit our family harder than we thought.

"It's been nearly 18 years since we lost Caroline and life without her still hurts everyday.

"We knew this day would come, his life sentence is over but ours will last forever.

"We strive to stay positive, reminding ourselves of Caroline’s Rainbow Foundation and all the work we have done to support backpackers and young travellers, helping to keep them safe when travelling.

"This is Caroline’s legacy and how she will always be with us.”

He said the foundation was set up by himself and Caroline's mother, Marjorie Marks-Stuttle, after her death.

"The charity promotes travel safety awareness for anyone going abroad," he said. "The charity’s website has comprehensive safer travel information, safety tips and travel stories to highlight the benefits and pitfalls of world travel. "

He said that in 2012 for the charity's 10 year anniversary, it launched the ‘Safer Travel App’ a comprehensive city specific safety guide covering over 350 world destinations.

He also visited schools, colleges and universities around the UK talking to students about his travelling experiences, offering safety advice and awareness strategies to help them stay safe when entering potentially high risk situations.

He had also recently finished writing a book about Caroline, which included stories from his travels, founding the charity and attending the trial for his sister's death.

It also went into detail about dealing with grief and coming to terms with life without his sister, and there were contributions from Caroline’s mother and father as well as some of her close friends and people who worked on Caroline’s murder investigation.

He said he was now working with Pegasus Publishers, and although no release date had been set, he was hoping the book would be released towards the end of the year.