A POPULAR farmshop is offering a drive-thru service and free delivery for over 70s and people in vulnerable groups.

The Balloon Tree at Gate Helmsley is open as usual

The farmshop has new health and safety measures in place, including queuing two-metres apart before entry, hand-sanitisation at the entrance and a limited number of shoppers inside at any point.

A drive-thru box collection service is offered for people who do not wish to enter the premises. Customers are able to pre-order and pay before arrival.

Offer include an Essentials Box, at £30, with bread, milk, eggs, butter, yoghurts, honey, jam, porridge oats, rice and cheese.

There is also a Meat Box, costing £30, and a Dei box at £20.

The Balloon Tree is offering free delivery within a five-mile radius for people over 70 and in vulnerable groups. For details, call 01759 373023 or email info@theballoontree.co.uk

Family-run Heslington Fresh Foods is also supplying fresh, dairy and chilled produce throughout North Yorkshire, with a non-contact doorstep delivery service from Monday to Friday.

There is also a collection service from 6am to 12noon. For details visit http://Heslington-fresh-foods.myshopwired.com

Meanwhile, Chinese takeaway, the Magic Rainbow in Acomb, is promoting that it is open for delivery and collection. Tel 01904 793825.

All these businesses have taken advantage of The Press Supporting Local Businesses Campaign.

This is offering free adverts to small, family and independent businesses which are following government advice, to help promote their services during the Covid-19 crisis.

To arrange a free advert, email Nicola Haigh at nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk