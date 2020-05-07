A FOOD delivery service will be relaunched by Spark York tomorrow, Friday.

The city centre venue has teamed up with York taxi firm Fleetways to sell and deliver food from independent businesses.

The service will be live from 5pm to 9pm today and tomorrow - offering takeaway drinks and dinner from eight independent traders.

Kendall Craven-Evans, general manager at Spark, said: “It is a pleasure to be relaunching our delivery scheme this Friday evening.

"We made the extremely hard decision to cease business activities on 22 March in the interests of public health and the safety of our staff and traders, but we now feel comfortable that we can trial a return to trading in a safe and controlled manner.

"Initially the scheme will be takeaway only, but we will look to develop this week on week as we see fit.”

Businesses offering takeaways will include Clucking Oinks burgers, Doner Summer kebabs, Rad Pizza Shop and Shori Japanese food.

A spokesperson for Spark said they have teamed up with Fleetways to support another York business that has seen trade hit by the pandemic.

Rob Cummings, chairman of the firm, said: “Fleetways Taxis are delighted to be working with the businesses at Spark.

"We look to support all of our community at this difficult time. We offer to pick up pre-ordered click and collect goods from local outlets, across the city, and bring them to your door."

Spark also marked its second birthday on May 4 and has launched a scheme to enable customers to treat York NHS staff to a Spark gift card as a thank you for their work.

Visit sparkyork.org/sparkgo.