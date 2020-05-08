ON VE Day in 1945, Jean Todd and her big sister Maureen were in isolation because they had mumps.

They had to "socially distance" themselves from other children during the celebrations on their street.

This year - as we mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Jean says she "can't believe it is happening again".

Jean, now 79, shared this lovely photo of herself aged four with Maureen, aged six, celebrating Victory in Europe Day in Alexander Avenue off Huntington Road.

She said: "My sister and I were recovering from mumps - it was the street party but because we were in lockdown, we couldn't go.

"They set us up a separate table in the front garden while everyone else was in the street - so we were socially distancing even then.

"I remember sitting there eating sandwiches and homemade jam tarts, watching all the other children playing over the wall.

"We still had our best dresses on.

"This year I thought 'good grief, it's VE Day again and I'm in isolation'."

She said in 1945 the street was decorated with bunting and there was a tea party on the road.

Jean and Maureen, who has now passed away, still managed to be part of the celebrations but she added: "I probably remember that day because I felt sort of hard done by."

Seventy-five years later, Jean - who lives in Badger Hill - said she will be spending the anniversary of VE Day alone in isolation.

But now she can keep in touch with her sons and grandchildren using Skype.

She said: "I'm still going to be at home this VE Day - but everybody's in the same boat. I'm staying cheerful.

"All the families helped each other back then and we were one big family - which is what is happening now.

"I feel that same sort of spirit in York now."

Jean's father was still away in Italy with the military on the day the war ended, and she and her sister were excited about welcoming him home.

Jean said most dads were away at the time, adding: "I was born just before my father went away so I didn't really know him at all.

"We had pictures of him. He didn't get back until quite a while after VE Day, in 1946."

"But I remember him coming home because one morning I got up and this stranger was in the house. He had arrived in the middle of the night."

Jean went on to New Earswick Primary School after the war, and then to study at Mill Mount Grammar school, before working in the offices at the Rowntree factory.

She said: "I can remember even as a small child when the sirens went off in York. It was normality - I was born in 1941 so it was normal life."

"Everybody's dad was away and we lived on an avenue full of children.

"I was aware of the war and the planes flying overhead. We were very aware of things being frightening.

"When I went to school after the war I was terrified of aeroplanes."