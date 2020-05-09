York Museums Trust boss REYAHN KING introduces the photographs of explorer Tempest Anderson

These photographs are from the Tempest Anderson collection which is held by the Yorkshire Museum.

Anderson was an intrepid traveller of his time, who roamed widely across the world, exploring weird and wonderful landscapes, meeting the indigenous peoples of far-away communities and bringing back his amazing photographs to show people. These photographs often highlighted his interest in volcanology, for which he was internationally famous.

Tempest Anderson was born Stonegate, York in 1846, where his father had a successful medical practice. He was educated at St Peters School before going to University College, London to study ophthalmology. He then returned to York to work in his father’s medical practice, again specialising in ophthalmic medicine. At this time he also worked in the County Hospital in York.

He was a great admirer of the countryside and wilderness areas and became a keen mountaineer with a particular fondness for glaciers. Alongside his great friend George Yeld he made several trips to the Alps and was a prominent member of the Alpine Club. These trips stimulated a burgeoning interest in geology generally, that was to lead to his later specialism, volcanology.

From 1883 onwards Anderson spent much of his leisure time abroad and travelled widely, much of it in volcanic areas of the world. It was said that he kept two bags packed in his bedroom, one full of clothing for warm climates, one for cold, so he could leave at short notice if he heard of a volcanic eruption somewhere.

His standing as a volcanologist was shown, when, in 1902, he was asked to accompany John S. Flett of the Geological Survey on a commission by the Royal Society to investigate the recent eruptions of La Soufriere (on St Vincent) and Montagne Pelee (on Martinique) in the West Indies. It was during and after this study that he made his greatest contribution to science. Whilst in the West Indies he observed several nuee ardente eruptions and was one of the first to compare them to avalanches that he had witnessed in the Alps.

Nuee ardents, or pyroclastic flows as they are now largely known, are violent eruptions in which a superheated mixture of volcanic gas and pyroclastic material, including boulders, travels at hurricane speed down the slopes of a volcano. They can be devastating in their effect. Nearly 30,000 people died almost instantly during the eruption of Montagne Pelee.

The photographic collection has 5,000 photographs taken by him, of around 3,500 separate images (many are copies for different lecture sets). His interest in ophthalmics allowed him to make his own camera equipment and he invented one of the earliest panoramic cameras, which he used in Iceland.

He gave lots of lectures using “magic lantern slides”, an early form of slide viewer. His photographs gave people the opportunity to see landscapes and places they would probably never see. Although the collection is known for its volcanic subject matter it also has many images of places, people and cultural aspects of the places he visited.

After his death his collection of photographs passed to the Yorkshire Museum where it is still housed. It is a fantastic record of his travels, the places he stayed in, and the people he met. It is also a tremendous repository of geological and volcanological information.

Tempest Anderson was a prominent figure in York, a pioneer of town planning and Sheriff of York in 1894. He was the first person in York to have a telephone with the number York 1! The Tempest Anderson Hall was added to the Yorkshire Museum in 1912, in memory of his sister, using funds given by him. It is an interesting building being built of an early form of pre-stressed concrete.

Tempest Anderson died in 1913, on his way back from Indonesia, of what was described as apoplexy or enteric fever. He is buried at Suez. The house where he had his practice can still be seen half way down Stonegate, at No. 23. The entrance still has his nameplate on it and is today maintained by the York Medical Society.