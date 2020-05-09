A RESIDENTIAL treatment centre is now running a clinic for potential coronavirus patients.

Selby Town Primary Care Network (PCN) has been granted permission to use Worsley Court, the NHS building situated next to Selby War Memorial Hospital, to run a designated clinic for patients thought to have Covid-19.

The site, which opened on Monday, is following advice from NHS England and NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group, that GP practices must try to provide separate areas for symptomatic patients.

It means that vulnerable patients needing to see their GP for non-Covid related essential healthcare can do so more safely.

Worsley Court, formerly a residential treatment centre, has been converted into a fully functioning GP clinic, equipped with diagnostic equipment, oxygen and a defibrillator.

The clinic will assess and treat patients who have Covid-19 symptoms, or who may have had exposure to the coronavirus but need to see a doctor for other reasons. The clinical team will also provide a limited visiting service for symptomatic patients who cannot leave their homes or get to the centre, but for whom a face to face assessment is essential.

But the site is not a test centre, and there are no facilities for testing people for coronavirus.

The clinic will run Monday to Friday from 8.30am-6pm and will be staffed by clinicians from Beech Tree Surgery and Scott Road Medical Centre.

Patients should phone their GP practice as normal and will be assessed by telephone in the first instance. Only those patients who cannot be dealt with on the phone and who need to see a clinician will be given an appointment at the Covid-19 clinic.

Dr Nicholas Jackson, clinical director of Selby Town Primary Care Network, said a separate arrangement is in place for patients of Posterngate Surgery, which is not affected by these changes.