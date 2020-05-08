SEVENTY-FIVE years ago today, Betty Wilson danced a conga along York's Parliament Street.

Now 91, Betty, of York, remembers the evening when the city centre was thronged with people of all ages celebrating the end of the Second World War.

It was a wholly impromptu event without any official organisation or speeches.

Betty said there were so many people out on the streets on the evening of VE Day, the buses had to stop before crossing Ouse Bridge.

And she recalls the overwhelming feeling was not victory, but relief.

“I can remember the atmosphere and emotion,” she said. “It was just joy that it was all over. Everyone would be coming home and they would be reunited.”

She was 16 when together with her mother Gladys, eight-year-old sister Judith, their neighbour and their neighbour’s daughter, also eight, she caught the bus from their Dringhouses homes at about 8pm.

“I remember Mr Churchill announcing all hostilities were ending at midnight,” she said.

Normally she would have been working but VE Day had been declared a public holiday.

After their evening meal they set off into the city centre.

“I remember we got off the bus and walked over Ouse Bridge towards Parliament Street.

“There were lots and lots of people in Parliament Street.”

There were airmen from three countries - Britain, France, and the USA - based at the many airfields around York, there were other servicemen and women and many civilians of all ages.

In lieu of fireworks, the airmen were setting off flares normally used in airfields.

There was no music - but instead everyone was singing.

“They were dancing in circles rather than in couples,” said Betty. “And congas. I remember doing the conga, snaking along all over the place.”

The celebrations filled the city centre, with crowds in Exhibition Square and Coney Street and any space the people could find.

There was no food - the victory street parties were later that year - but the pubs were probably open, she said.

“Eventually we all walked home to Dringhouses.

“It must have been about midnight and there were no buses by then.”