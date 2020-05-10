A YORK-based solicitor is campaigning for changes to the way wills are witnessed to bring England into line with Scotland and Ireland, where rules have been relaxed to allow them to be witnessed online throughout the pandemic.
Rachel Roche, founder of Roche Legal, said there has been an estimated 30 to 40 per cent increase in people in York and beyond, wanting to complete their will and lasting power of attorney in the face of the pandemic.
Rachel is calling on the Government to bring in special measures to make it easier to sign the key documents.
As a key worker, Ms Roche said she is continuing to visit bed-bound clients who need wills and last power of attorney signed at this difficult time. She is following the lockdown advice and is taking it case by case, but in some situations there is no option but to be there rather than handling it remotely.
In March the Law Society of Scotland issued temporary practical guidance taking account of suggestions that instructions can be taken over a video conference call. Skype, FaceTime and email will be used by solicitors to draw up wills for their clients because of Covid-19 restrictions while in France they have approved the use of e-signature and video signing.
But at present, English law states there must be two witnesses to the actual signing of a will. The Ministry of Justice is currently discussing ways to alter the signing of wills.