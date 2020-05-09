YORK is getting one of the lowest shares of government coronavirus cash per person in the country - according to research.

City of York Council has received more than £10.4m from the government to help with extra costs from the pandemic - this works out at £49.96 per resident.

By comparison, Knowsley Council is getting the highest funding per person at £72.84.

It puts York 139th out of 151 authorities for funding per resident.

York council leader Keith Aspden said the money is welcome - but that it is not enough.

He said: “Services in York are already under strain, having been continuously under-funded.

"It is disappointing to see this happening again and we will continue to push government ministers to give York it's fair share."

The council is losing nearly £1 million a month while the lockdown restrictions are in place – as it loses income from car parks, rents, council tax and fees.

And it is facing increasing costs during the outbreak - including extra staff to help vulnerable children, support including buying extra personal protective equipment for carers working in adult social care, and accommodation for rough sleepers.

Cllr Aspden predicts the outbreak will cost the council about £34m this year.

He added: "It is quite clear that all local authorities locally and nationally are going to require significantly more funding to weather this crisis and support our recovery. "

Secretary of State Robert Jenrick announced further funding, saying: "Councils are playing a central role in our national fight against coronavirus and the government continues to back them at this challenging time."

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government says money is allocated based on population and the latest assessment of the challenges each council is facing. The government has given more than £3.2 billion to councils.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said "ongoing and consistent funding" is needed to meet the costs councils are facing.