NORTH Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is urging all potential visitors to North Yorkshire to stay away ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Despite reports of alterations to the rules on Sunday, Julia Mulligan is reminding those considering a daytrip that nothing has currently changed and if you travel a long distance, you will be turned away.

Julia said: “It is no surprise you are thinking of travelling to see us given our beautiful coastline, stunning countryside and historic towns and villages.

“All of those will still be here when all this is over, but if you travel here you could put the people who make those places special at risk.

“Over the past few weeks, a minority have concluded the rules do not apply to them and have travelled substantial distances to North Yorkshire.

“I know sometimes the message from others about travelling has not been as clear as it should have been, and that hugely frustrates me.

“But from us in North Yorkshire, it has, and remains, crystal clear. Exercise near your home. Do not make long journeys unless it’s an emergency. Keep the virus contained.”

This weekend, the Prime Minister will set out the roadmap to easing the restrictions we face. Julia said: “We do not know what he will say, but we do know that until then the current instructions remain.

“One day soon I hope we will no longer need to say ‘stay away’. But for now, for this weekend, I say to anyone considering making a long journey to North Yorkshire – please don’t, please stay away.

Last weekend, 61 fines were issues by North Yorkshire Police to people making day trips and flouting the warnings, advice and rules to stay away.