FOR Stewart Howitt and his family, VE Day 1945 has always been extra special - it’s the day he was born.
All week, his five children and 13 grandchildren have been working out how he and they can celebrate his 75th birthday today without breaking lockdown restrictions.
They are marking the national anniversary as well - the birthday banners are in red, white and blue.
“My grandmother always used to call him her VE baby,” said his daughter Julie.
“If it hadn’t been in these circumstances, we would all have met, gone out to a restaurant, gone out and had a lovely meal. It’s going to be a wholly different birthday than normal.”
The retired engineer, who worked at the Rowntree factory, as it was then called, lives with his wife of 55 years in Acomb, and many of his family live nearby.
Born in the first hours of peace, he never served in the Armed Forces, as he was too young for conscription.