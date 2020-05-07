FIVE more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The further five deaths brings the total within the trust to 155. The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Of the 155 coronavirus related deaths, 94 have been at York Hospital, while 61 have been at Scarborough.
There have been a further 40 deaths in total in the North East and Yorkshire.
A further 383 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,432.
Patients were aged between 28 and 100 years old, 41 of the 383 patients, aged between 28 and 96 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.