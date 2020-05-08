THIS is how VE Day was celebrated on York’s River Ouse after the wartime blackout was lifted.
Iris Dobson said she and her family lived on the river throughout the war on a boat called Catherine Rose.
“When VE Day came it was festooned with lights from stem to stern and the whole of the city lit up,” she said. “That evening we had a big party for family and friends - and anyone passing by.
“The boat was absolutely packed and I played the piano accordion as we sang and danced. I had met my future husband Mac when he was stationed at RAF Melbourne near York and I was in the Royal Observer Corps.
“He survived 38 missions as an air gunner in a Halifax bomber while I plotted our aircraft coming and going as well as warning of enemy air strikes.”
She said they would celebrate today with afternoon tea at home, wearing their medals and having video calls with family and friends.