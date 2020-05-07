TWO brothers from York have been inspired to take on a challenge to fundraise for the NHS by Captain Tom Moore.
Harry and and Joe Holland are taking on the task of running over 140km in the field opposite their house, located in Clifton Moor.
They plan to run 1,000 laps of the field, all to raise money for the NHS, to support key workers in the battle against coronavirus.
The pair have run 500 laps so far, which equates to around 44 miles, in just under two weeks.
The boys’ mum, Jane Holland, said: “I think they will finish earlier than expected.
“We plan for people to come and clap them on their last 10 laps, while sticking to social distancing guidelines.”
Their donation total currently stands at over £1,3000, all of which will be donated to helping the NHS.
Harry and Joe were inspired by Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who has raised over £30 million after walking laps of his garden.
To support the boys’ efforts, visit: bit.ly/2WCGtZE
