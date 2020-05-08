A HOSPICE’S campaign to help raise vital funds to ensure its staff can keep caring for those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic has attracted almost £50,000 in donations.

At the end of March, The Press reported that St Leonard’s Hospice, in York’s Tadcaster Road, faced losing hundreds of thousands of pounds of fundraising due to the pandemic.

The charity has had to cancel or postpone fundraising events, and its shops have all been closed due to the Government’s advice on social distancing.

In a bid to raise funds so its staff can continue to care for everyone who needs the hospice’s services, St Leonard’s launched the Unite and Protect campaign, which has so far raised nearly £50,000.

Dawn Clements, the hospice’s director of income generation, said: “We hoped through this campaign that the resources on our website would provide activities for children and support for people who are living very different lives as a result of the lockdown.

“Our community have been great at getting behind the campaign and realising the importance of supporting us at this time. I’d like to personally thank everyone who has donated, raised funds or awareness and supported us in other ways, such as providing PPE.”

The hospice has also confirmed that it has received a grant from the Government.

Emma Johnson, the chief executive of the hospice, added: “This is to cover a percentage of the expected loss of income that has resulted from cancellation of events and closure of our 14 shops.” Emma said the charity is confident about the future “because we have good levels of reserves, strong financial management and excellent and continued support from our local community and commissioners, for which we are incredibly grateful.”

Anyone wishing to support the hospice and make a donation can do so on its website - www.stleonardshospice.org.uk - or on its Just Giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/uniteandprotect.

St Leonard’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses.

Its running costs are £5.8 million a year.