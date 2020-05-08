THE star of Yorkshire Air Museum’s Victory in Europe celebrations is all dressed up and ready for a Victory Ball.

The recreated Friday the 13th Halifax bomber is draped with Union Jacks and has been given a full clean so that it is looking its best.

But it can only be admired through these photos because, like everything else in the country, it is under lockdown and is closed to visitors.

The four-engined bomber was to have taken the starring role in the museum’s Victory Weekend celebrations from today to Sunday, May 10.

They included a Victory Ball in the museum’s hangar when participants were expected to sing and dance the night away.

It would have been the focus as hundreds of re-enactors commemorated the Allied airmen who died during the Second World War.

The whole event has had to be cancelled.

But that didn’t stop Gary Hancock, the museum’s heritage manager, making sure the bomber was looking its best.

He observed full social distancing and lockdown protocols as he gave her a complete clean.

The flags adorning the bomber are large knitted woollen flags from 1945 donated to the museum some years ago and would have been the backdrop for a night of singing and dancing.

The original Friday the 13th Halifax, number LV907, completed 128 missions.

At the end of the war, it was displayed in Oxford Street, London, outside John Lewis’s department store.

There it was a focal point for the huge celebrations on May 8, 1945, as thousands of people thronged to the capital’s centre to wave flags and pay tribute to the servicemen and women who fought the war.

It was later brought to the Handley Page run York Aircraft Repair Depot. There it was broken up and turned into scrap metal.