YORK Minster is to stage a virtual service tomorrow to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Army Chaplains have joined the cathedral's Canon Precentor, Canon Victoria Johnson, to make the special service.

She said lockdown would make it impossible for communities to come together to mark the important milestone in the country’s history. "We hope that this virtual service will provide people with a spiritual space to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the wartime generation and, at this particular time, to reflect on the courage, professionalism and commitment of everyone working to keep us safe from Covid-19.”

A spokesperson said guest contributors included the Revd Richard Hall, Chaplain to the 2nd Signal Regiment, York and the Revd David Barrett, Assistant Chaplain General, 1st United Kingdom Division, with music from the Minster Choir.

"The contributors recorded their audio/visual segments in lockdown using mobile phones," they said.

"These were then edited and uploaded to the York Minster website and shared via the Minster’s social media channels."

People can see the service by going to https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/75th-anniversary-of-ve-day-service/ from midday tomorrow.