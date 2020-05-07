TOMORROW the country will celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and think of the sacrifices made by thousands of young men and women.

The Second World War was a once-in-a-generation test and we rightly remember the bravery of the soldiers, sailors and airmen, many of whom paid the ultimate price, who fought on the frontline.

Coronavirus is our generation’s test. We are fighting an invisible enemy that strikes at the old and the vulnerable. It is all around us and we don’t know who will be the next victim.

And once again young people have selflessly stepped forward to serve on the frontline.

Thousands of student nurses and other healthcare students have volunteered to help. They have set aside their studies to work on hospital wards.

Press campaign says scrap student nurses' tuition fees

When this crisis began the NHS was short of 40,000 qualified nurses. There were real fears the service it would be overwhelmed. Thanks to the 15,000 nursing students who volunteered, that hasn’t happened.

But student nurses are being asked to put their lives at risk – and pay for the privilege of doing so.

In a cruel irony, the final year students now caring for dangerously ill patients in our hospitals are the only ones who will have to pay tuition fees. From September, the Government will introduce a new grant that will to help cover the cost for the students that come after them.

We think this is an injustice and What a kick in the teeth for those brave and selfless students who have volunteered to put themselves - and, potentially, their families - at risk to care for others.

Tonight as you clap for the carers please spare a thought for the youngest of our healthcare heroes and sign our online petition calling on the Government to show its appreciation.