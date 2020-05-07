THE Government has praised student nurses for working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

But they stopped short of backing calls for tuition fees they build up during this period to be scrapped.

Local Democracy Reporter Chris Young was one of the reporters asking questions to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick at the Downing Street briefing yesterday afternoon.

He asked Mr Jenrick whether he felt it was fair that students were having to take out loans and effectively pay to work on the frontline.

The minister replied to say these students would still earn a salary, and be eligible for pensions. Student loans would still be available.

He said: “We’re very grateful for nursing and midwifery students who have chosen to go onto the frontline and help in our hospitals and care homes at this time. Those nurses and midwives that have opted in will receive the salary and pension appropriate to their level, and I’m also told that the Student Loan Company have confirmed that student loans will continue regardless of whether the individual is learning or whether as in this case they’ve chosen to opt in and help us in the NHS but we’re all massively grateful for those people for everything they’re doing on the frontline.”