CITY of York Council has revealed what residents will need to do to be able to dump rubbish at one of its waste and recycling centres when they re-open next week, following their closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said a 'click before you tip' booking system will be launched tomorrow afternoon at www.york.gov.uk/ClickBeforeYouTip.

A spokesman said that on completing the booking form, residents and commercial customers will be given a date and time to visit the centre and a booking reference.

"Residents will also be able to book a slot by calling our customer centre on 01904 551550," he said.

"Spaces are limited though and the initial booking slots will be for the next two weeks, with slots for later dates becoming available soon.

"Rules around commercial waste use still apply and no trade waste will be accepted at weekends.

"Sites will only be accepting bagged domestic waste and garden waste from residents. Chargeable Waste (such as brick rubble) can normally be brought to Hazel Court only."

He said entry to the Household Waste and Recycling Centres would be granted based on registration numbers given when booking a slot but residents were asked to bring their booking reference with them.

"If the registration of the vehicle does not match the booking then the vehicle will be turned away from the site."

He said strict social distancing will be in place, including no help to unload waste and place it in the skip - people must empty their vehicles themselves, with only one person permitted outside of the vehicle."

"Further details on how to access the waste disposal booking system will be made available on Thursday 7 May via www.york.gov.uk/ClickBeforeYouTip or by calling 01904 551550," he added.