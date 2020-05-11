YOU'LL remember that last week we posed you a challenge: could you identify (and even date?) seven historic photos of North Yorkshire towns and villages?

We know you're all on tenterhooks for the answers - so you can find them at the bottom of this page.

You will remember that there were a couple which showed the Yorkshire seaside in the early part of the last century.

Well, today, we've got lots more seaside scenes for you - courtesy, once again, of Ivan Martin of YAYAS, the Yorkshire Architectural and York Archaeological Society.

We won't ask you to guess where they are this time - we think they are probably too obvious, and anyway there's a great story to be told about a couple of them. But we might well return to the quiz theme next week...

Our first two photos show Scarborough's North Pier; one taken before and one after the severe storm of January 7, 1905, which destroyed it.

Construction of the pier first began on September 14, 1866. Hopes were high that in the new railway age Scarborough, with its natural spa waters, would become a fashionable and wealthy holiday resort. The Grand Hotel was, in its day, truly grand - as was the pier, which the people of Scarborough must have hoped might come to rival Brighton Pier, built 40 years earlier.

The 1,000 foot pier was designed by one Eugenius Birch, according to the National Piers Society, and cost the princely sum (for those days) of £12,135. Facilities included fishing and a pier-head shelter for band concerts.

The opening of the pier was delayed until May 1, 1869 - and unfortunately, the high hopes that must have surrounded it never quite materialised

Frequent damage by steamers lost the pier important income, the National Piers Society says, and by 1888 annual revenue had fallen to a disappointing £80. When the nearby ‘cliff lift’ closed, the pier company was wound up.

The pier was sold in 1889 for £1,240 and £10,000 was spent by the new owners. The pier-head was enlarged and a pavilion was added. The original tollbooths were replaced by an entrance building and restaurant. But even top-name variety shows failed to generate sufficient income and the pier was sold again in 1904, for £3,500.

On January 7, 1905, a severe storm destroyed the whole structure, isolating the pavilion. The pier was not replaced and the pier-head pavilion was demolished. The 1889 entrance building survived until 1914.

Our photos show:

1. Scarborough's North Bay with pier in 1903

2. The wreck of the North Bay pier in 1905, after the January storm which destroyed it

3. Scarborough's South Cliff lift (not then one which had been closed) in 1909

4. Scarborough's thriving South Bay in 1910, complete with trestle tables selling produce on the beach, and horse-drawn carriages for those wanting a leisurely 'promenade'

5. Children playing beneath the rail bridge at Sandsend in 1925

6. The rail bridge at Sandsend in 1955

7. Staithes, 1925

Stephen Lewis

Answers from last week:

1. Helmsley, 1909. One correspondent has suggested then soldiers were members of the Yorkshire hussars. Can anyone confirm this?

2. Tadcaster, 1906

3. Kirkbymoorside, 1951

4. Hutton-le-Hole, 1955

5. Pately Bridge, 1926

6. Robin Hood's Bay, 1906

7. Scarborough Spa, 1909