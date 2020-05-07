YORK'S tips will reopen - and green garden waste bin collections are due to start again.

City of York Council announced it will reopen the household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Strensall/Towthorpe on May 11 - with people asked to book a place using a system that is due to be launched soon.

Garden waste collections - which were suspended in York - will begin again on May 18.

And bulky waste collections will start on May 11.

Cllr Paula Widdowson said: “I’m pleased to announce that all of our waste services will resume over the next two weeks.

“The decision we took back in April wasn’t one we took lightly, however it was crucial we were able to keep residents and staff safe.

"I would like to thank residents for their understanding and also our incredible staff who have continued to collect household waste and recycling in these challenging times."

The government has been encouraging local authorities to reopen their tips.

And firefighters have said they are seeing a rise in the number of callouts to bonfires in people's gardens since the centres closed.

Cllr Widdowson added: “The wellbeing of residents and our staff has been our number one priority and following resident feedback, we explored options to restart all waste collection services, including garden waste collections.

"In addition, these services can now be opened safely as staff absences have stabilised and we have developed new ways of working."

Residents are asked to only go to the tip if it is not safe to store waste at home.

Social distancing measures will be put in place and an appointments booking system is due to be launched.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan told a meeting that hopefully reopening the tips would mean people have fewer bonfires.

Cllr Widdowson previously wrote to the Secretary of State asked for guidance about reopening tips.