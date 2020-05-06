THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen in the last 24 hours.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 348 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area today (May 6).
The North Yorkshire County Council has also seen a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with figures showing 1,073.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has also seen an increase, with figures showing 682 confirmed cases.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed coronaviruscases in the UK is 201,101, 129,799 of these in England.
There have been 30,076 Covid-19 related deaths, 27,008 of these in England.