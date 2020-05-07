CYCLISTS have welcomed measures by City of York Council which aim to improve road safety and make it easier to maintain social distancing.

From today (Thursday), Bishopthorpe Road, from Nunnery Lane to Scarcroft Road, where the council had blocked the cycle lane with bollards to make room for pedestrians, will become one-way for cars on a temporary basis.

York Cycle Campaign first asked the council for safety measures at the beginning of April when it became apparent that many more people were walking and cycling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Among other concerns, members wanted barriers on popular exercise routes that had to be touched to be left open or removed to avoid the risk of the virus spreading; and called for better safety when pedestrians and cyclists had to move out of their normal routes to avoid other people.

The council now says it will look at whether it can remove barriers on cycle routes without creating safety concerns. Advice signs will be put at key cycling and walking pinch points and the council will write to the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner about speeding motorists.

“Great news, and credit to Andy D’Agorne and the walking and cycling supporters for making this happen,” said campaign member Imelda Havers.

“I think removal of barriers on all cycle paths to make them accessible to all users should be a brisk next step, alongside a plan for repeating the Bishy road experiment elsewhere in the city,”

A campaign spokesman said: “York Cycle Campaign is really pleased that the council is taking bold steps and thinking creatively about ways to keep people safe through the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

“We’re not sure what provision is being made for cyclists on Bishy Road yet, so we can’t comment on that, but we applaud decision makers for putting pedestrians first and creating more space for people on this busy shopping street.

“We’re also pleased that the council is going to review the potential to remove barriers on key walk/cycle routes.”