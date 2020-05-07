THE lockdown is making criminal activity more visible - according North Yorkshire Police's chief constable.

As a result, 132 arrests relating to drug offences have been made by the force since the guidance to stay at home was issued on March 23.

Police chief Lisa Winward said: "Because there are fewer people out and about, those people moving around to commit crime are much more visible.

"My plea would be to the community - please keep reporting those suspicious activities to the police. We want to know if people are acting suspiciously and if you're concerned.

"We are still out there tackling criminality and our resources are at a high level and we are stopping people moving around who are undertaking some of that criminal activity."

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.