YORK isn’t letting the coronavirus lockdown stop it from commemorating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day tomorrow (Friday).

As part of the city’s plans to mark the milestone, the city’s bar walls and Clifford’s Tower will be lit up in red, white and blue.

In addition, City of York Council and community leaders in York and its twin city of Münster in Germany have created a joint video celebrating friendship, peace and standing shoulder to shoulder during the current crisis.

You can watch the video here

Residents can get involved in this special VE Day anniversary at home by sharing their family VE Day stories on social media using the hashtag #VEDay75.

People across the country are being urged to host a ‘stay at home street party’ – and to celebrate the date with socially distanced activities.

The Royal British Legion is calling on people across the UK to join in a national two minute silence at 11am tomorrow, for a moment of reflection in recognition of the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

The public are encouraged to enjoy a moment of celebration and thanksgiving by taking part in a UK-wide rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm. BBC One will feature the singalong as part of its VE Day 75 evening broadcast.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “This year, the May bank holiday moved to VE Day to allow the whole nation to commemorate the peace we have enjoyed in Europe for the last 75 years. Whilst we can’t celebrate and gather in in the ways we would like to, taking part at home is the best way to protect the public.

“Residents have already shown incredible community spirit, working together to help each other during the current crisis, and I’m sure this will continue as we celebrate VE Day this year.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “Whilst this year we may be commemorating differently, York recognises the importance of VE Day 75 and will commemorate by lighting up Clifford’s Tower and the bar walls red, white and blue, as well as observing a two minute silence and moment of reflection.

“VE Day is not only an opportunity to say thank you for 75 years of peace in Europe, but also a message of strength and survival for residents, business and communities, who have come together once again, to support one another through this current global crisis.”

The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Janet Looker, said: “Whilst we may be an island, our history is bound with our European neighbours. During this ongoing period of isolating and distancing, I’m extremely pleased that York has the opportunity to join with our twin cities of Münster and Dijon, to honour and commemorate VE Day 75, and those who gave their lives during the war. It also gives us a chance to acknowledge the 75 years of peace with our European neighbours as a positive achievement.”

Yesterday, The Press reported that owners of a York business are helping to organise a fun-packed nationwide festival for families to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day - from their homes.

Michelle McPherson and Sarah Robinson, from ARTventurers York, run art and creative play classes, events and parties for babies and children in York.

Michelle and Sarah are part of the nationwide ARTventurers franchise team who have dreamed up The Big Neighbourhood VE Day 75 Family Festival at Home which is being held tomorrow.

For more ideas on how to take part in this special VE Day anniversary and downloadable resources for families, visit: https://www.york.gov.uk/VEDay75