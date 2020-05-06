MARKS & Spencer's York city centre branch has been chosen as one of those to offer home delivery to residents during the lockdown.
From tomorrow, Thursday, you can order groceries and treats from the Simply Food range - to be delivered to your door.
The company has teamed up with Deliveroo and more than 170 products are available for home delivery.
The store on Parliament Street also remains open to customers who want to buy food and other essential items - with social distancing measures in place.
To order a food delivery, download the Deliveroo app and search for the store.
For more information visit marksandspencer.com/c/food-to-order/not-just-any-food/food-news/deliveroo.