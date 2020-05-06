THE number of people with coronavirus that have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has reached a grim milestone.
There have been two further deaths recorded, taking the total to 150 within the trust.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Of the 150 deaths, 91 have been at York Hospital, while 59 have been at Scarborough.
A further 51 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire.
A further 331 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,049.
Patients were aged between 32 and 102 years old, 17 of the 331 patients, aged between 46 and 88 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
