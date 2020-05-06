YOU may have noticed three helicopters flying over York yesterday (Tuesday).
Rach Foster filmed this video in Holgate, and said the helicopters circled around that area and the city centre and then headed towards the hospital.
@danwillerspress @daviddunninguk 2x air ambulance 1x police helicopter?? pic.twitter.com/fAmQjxRLlm— Rach Foster (@RachfozzyRach) May 5, 2020
The Press asked Yorkshire Air Ambulance if it had any information about this. A spokesperson said: "Our helicopters were being filmed for the upcoming series of Helicopter ER and our pilots were doing some training.
"The two yellow helicopters were YAA helicopters and the third was a filming helicopter."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment