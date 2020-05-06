YOU may have noticed three helicopters flying over York yesterday (Tuesday).

Rach Foster filmed this video in Holgate, and said the helicopters circled around that area and the city centre and then headed towards the hospital.

The Press asked Yorkshire Air Ambulance if it had any information about this. A spokesperson said: "Our helicopters were being filmed for the upcoming series of Helicopter ER and our pilots were doing some training.

"The two yellow helicopters were YAA helicopters and the third was a filming helicopter."