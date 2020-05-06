UNIVERSITY of York researchers have found that close to 50 per cent of people will find it hard to carry on with the lockdown measures if they continue.

The research - from the University of York’s Law School - found that 48 per cent of questioned in a survey about the lockdown said that they will find it harder to follow the rules the longer it continues and almost a third of people admitted to breaking or ‘bending’ the rules.

The pandemic and ensuing lockdown have left around 21 per cent of people experiencing a significant problem around mental health; 17 per cent around loneliness and 17 per cent about money.

The study – funded by the Nuffield Foundation - was compiled from a representative national survey of 1,700 people to better understand public attitudes to the lockdown. The report is the preliminary findings of an 18-month research project to understand more about how people understand the rules, if they see themselves as compliant, what drives compliance, and how the rules relate to ordinary perceptions of rights.

Other key findings include that approximately half 52 per cent indicated they will find it harder to comply should the lockdown rules become stricter against 48 per cent who said they would follow the rules if the lockdown became stricter.

While most respondents are following the lockdown rules, a sizeable proportion of them reported failing to observe strict compliance with 31.8 per cent of respondents having broken or ‘bent’ a restriction at least once during the 7-day period preceding the survey.

Most people saw the lockdown as violating various ‘rights’ but felt that the violation was acceptable in the circumstances of the current pandemic.

Report author, Dr Joe Tomlinson from York Law School said: “An examination of how the public understands and experience the lockdown, and the significance of these perceptions for compliance, is essential to developing a clear picture of how the lockdown restrictions are working. Understanding the role of law in society, and not only in strict ‘legal’ terms, has rarely been so important.

“Our initial findings suggest that people think they know the rules and are generally willing to comply. They view the interference with their sense of ‘rights’ as broadly justified and, though it might prove difficult, would try to continue to comply with future restrictions, should they be extended or tightened further. However, there is a striking lack of agreement on what is understood as permitted in relation to particular activities. Many also report breaking or bending the rules.”