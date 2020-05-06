A NUMBER of well-known musicians from the UK’s indie music scene went head-to-head in a virtual pub quiz, which was aimed at raising money for charity.

The quiz was hosted by Alan Leach, Shed Seven drummer and co-founder of quiz tech company SpeedQuizzing, on Friday May 1.

Alan said: “I thought it would be nice for music fans to see some familiar faces going head-to-head. I contacted a few mates, some of whom have played SpeedQuizzing before, and they were all happy to get involved.

“What followed was a brilliant, good-humoured contest, which features plenty of twists and turns, as well as a fair bit of shouting and swearing.

“As well as giving everyone an opportunity to catch up and have a bit of a laugh, it was done with good causes in mind.

“We hope that it brought some much-needed relief, entertainment and laughter to those people who did decide to tune in and test themselves at home.”

Amongst the well-known faces who battled it out in the quiz were Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter, singer-songwriter Mark Morriss, best known for fronting indie legends The Bluetones, radio presenter, DJ and keyboardist for the Inspiral Carpets, Clint Boon, and Dubstar lead vocalist Sarah Blackwood.

Other competitors included Happy Monday’s singer Rowetta, Richard Colburn, drummer for the acclaimed Scottish group Belle and Sebastian and singer-songwriter Chris Helme, who fronted The Seahorses.

The quiz followed the usual SpeedQuizzing format, with players given just ten seconds to answer each of the music-themed questions over a number of fast-paced rounds, with the quickest person to answer correctly gaining bonus points.

The winner of the quiz, which was Sarah Blackwood, was handed a £300 prize. Sarah has chosen to split the money between two charities, The Association of Carers and The Seaview Project in Hastings.

The quiz was broadcast live across the SpeedQuizzing social media pages and the website.

The quiz can be watched back on YouTube at: bit.ly/2xIH2Jg