Five more people have been arrested in connection with an incident in which a man in his 30s was seriously injured in the Leeman Road area of York.
North Yorkshire Police said ammunition without a bullet was found in Leeman Road, York, on Monday after an incident in which a man suffered a serious head injury.
The force told The Press that witnesses reported hearing bangs and seeing a group of people running away from the scene.
Police have now confirmed that four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, and a woman in her 20s, all from York, were arrested overnight.
They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
This follows a man and a woman, both in their 20s, who were arrested on Monday in connection with the same incident have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Officers from York's Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out extra patrols in the Leeman Road area today to provide reassurance to residents.
Extensive inquiries into the incident are continuing, police said.
