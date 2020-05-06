YORK is set to bask in warm sunshine over the next two days, with temperatures rising as high as 21C tomorrow - warmer than Venice - as the 75th anniversary of VE Day is celebrated.
But then residents should prepare for a sudden crash in temperatures to just 8C on Sunday - as cool as Reykjavik- as northerly winds suddenly pull in colder air from the Arctic.
Today should see a maximum of 20C amid sunny periods.
After tomorrow's peak, Saturday will see sunshine and then showers, with a maximum of 18C before the sudden shock temperature plummet on a cloudy Sunday.
Next week should see temperatures gradually rising again to 15C, with more sunshine expected.