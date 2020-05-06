A REHABILITATION hospital in York has reopened.

Last month, White Cross Court Rehabilitation Hospital, in Wilson Drive, Huntington Road, temporarily shut for “staffing reasons," York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust told The Press.

It has now reopened and will be providing some stroke rehabilitation alongside its normal inpatient rehabilitation services, the trust said.

White Cross Court is a community rehabilitation unit.

It provides geriatric medicine services as part of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s general healthcare provision.

The hospital is registered to provide nursing care for up to 23 patients.