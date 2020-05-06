OWNERS of a York business are helping to organise a fun-packed nationwide festival for families to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day - from their homes.

Michelle McPherson and Sarah Robinson, from ARTventurers York, run art and creative play classes, events and parties for babies and children in York

As the country prepares to mark VE Day on Friday, Michelle and Sarah are part of the nationwide ARTventurers franchise team who have dreamed up The Big Neighbourhood VE Day 75 Family Festival at Home.

The event will feature vintage dancing for kids, magic and circus skills, a 1940s lunchtime concert, a mini disco and more.

It comes after nationwide plans to mark the anniversary of VE Day had to be scrapped because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Now people across the country are being urged to host a ‘stay at home street party’ – and to celebrate the date with socially distanced activities.

“As a business we put our own VE Day plans on hold, but we decided it would be a lovely idea if we could use some of our resources to create an at home festival for families to enjoy from the safety of their own homes and gardens,” Michelle said.

Since the idea was formed just two weeks ago it’s had an amazing response and now tens of thousands of households and families are joining in across the UK.

The ARTventurers team have designed free festival packs that people can download at home and use to make bunting, flags and other decorations. Then on the day itself they are streaming a full festival line-up of free sessions for all ages on Facebook.

Michelle added: “We wanted to create an event that has something for everyone but with a special emphasis on children – after all, if the kids are entertained then the adults can relax and enjoy the day.”

The focal point of the day will be the Nation's Toast at 3pm when people across the UK are asked to raise a glass or cup to the heroes of the Second World War. Anyone wishing to join in with the festival can search for ‘The Big Neighbourhood VE Day Family Festival at Home’ on Facebook, or visit https://www.artventurers.co.uk/the-big-neighbourhood-v-e-day-family-festival/.

Across the country, people are being encouraged to decorate their home in red, white and blue – and enjoy a picnic in their front garden.

The idea is for neighbours in streets across Britain to come out to drape their homes in flags and bunting – and then enjoy the festivities while observing Government guidelines on social distancing, staying at least two metres apart from others, and not gathering in groups.

One of the initiatives put forward in aid of VE Day is the BBC’s Make A Difference campaign.

Everyone is asked to show off their bunting displays on social media using the hashtags #GreatBritishBunting and #VEDay75.

Despite the current restrictions, VE Day looks set to be a packed day of events and activities to honour the historical anniversary.

At 11am, a two-minute national silence will be held to remember the declaration of victory and the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Between 2.45pm and 3.45pm, the first of two special BBC One programmes to mark VE75 will be broadcast, including an extract from Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech.

Throughout the afternoon, Britons are encouraged to hold 1940s-style afternoon tea parties at home rather than street parties, including their homemade bunting and recipes from the era.

The Queen will then address the nation at 9pm, followed by a national doorstep rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’.