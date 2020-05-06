NEW signposts are set to be installed across York city centre and will be in place this summer.

Plans for new signs were first outlined in 2017 - and they are set to cost £700,000.

A planning application has now been submitted for two of the 56 signs - which are to be put up at each end of Ouse Bridge, a grade II-listed structure.

In February 2019 City of York Council agreed to put £350,000 towards the project - with the other £350,000 funded by York BID.

A sample sign was installed in St Helen's Square - and residents, businesses, visitors and other organisations were asked for their views on the designs.

Andrew Lowson, director of York BID, said the project started because businesses and residents said the current signs are out of date and send visitors in the wrong direction.

He said: "The majority of the historic consents were gained months ago and most of the foundation work for new signs has been completed.

"The final four consents are for signs on bridges as we are keen to encourage people to explore the riverside and the businesses offerings that reside there.

"The new way-finding and signage will be in place this summer."

It aims to encourage visitors to streets they were not aware of.

He added: "For many years, both members of the public and businesses have said that current fingerposts are out of date and actually send people in the wrong direction.

"This project will help visitors explore the city and help them find the destination they are looking for.

"We know it is going to be tough operating conditions for retail, leisure and hospitality in the coming months, so clear signage will be more important than ever."

An independent design company was appointed to create the signs - and the planning application says feedback from visitors, residents and businesses was "very positive" - and that the scheme is "in keeping with the character of the city centre".

English Heritage, York Civic Trust, York Archaeological Trust and Visit York have been consulted on the project.