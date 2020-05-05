A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis at a property in York, police have confirmed.
The force said police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act just before 1 pm today at a property in Willow Glade, Huntington, York.
It added: "A cannabis farm was located in a garage, which officers made safe and dismantled.
"A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production. She remains in custody at this time."
