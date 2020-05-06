YORK'S Household Waste and Recycling Centres are to reopen - but by appointment only to residents and commercial waste customers for essential use.

City of York Council announced last night that the centres will reopen next Monday (May 11), when bulky waste collections will also restart.

Garden waste collections will also resume on May 18.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member with responsibility for waste services, said the decision to close the centres last month wasn't taken lightly.

"However it was crucial we were able to keep residents and staff safe," she said.

"I would like to thank residents for their understanding and also our incredible staff who have continued to collect household waste and recycling in these challenging times.

“The wellbeing of residents and our staff has been our number one priority and following resident feedback, we explored options to restart all waste collection services, including garden waste collections.

"In addition, these services can now be opened safely as staff absences have stabilised and we have developed new ways of working."

She said that following a letter she had sent to the Secretary of State seeking further support and guidance to resume services as soon as possible, the Government had released updated guidance.

"The guidance advises that journeys to tips must only be undertaken if your waste or recycling cannot be stored at home safely or disposed of safely by other means," she said.

“The household waste and recycling centres will also have social distancing measures in place in addition to our booking system."

She said further details of the changes, including the booking system, would be announced later today.

Meanwhile, ten tips across North Yorkshire have also reopened.

North Yorkshire County Council has announced half of its tips have reopened - with social distancing measures in place.

The sites are Seamer Carr, Selby, Sowerby, Thornton le Dale, West Harrogate, Whitby, Stokesley, Skipton, Leeming Bar and Catterick Bridge.

Richard Flinton, council chief executive, said people should only visit the tip if waste was becoming a hazard at home.

He added that every other bay will be in use - for social distancing.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said reopening the tips might help reduce the number of bonfires - as firefighters have seen a rise in callouts to garden fires.

The tips will open seven days a week - including Wednesdays and bank holidays - from 8.30am to 5pm.