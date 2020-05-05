York Theatre Royal will stream its 2017 community production Everything Is Possible: The York Suffragettes for free on YouTube from 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Co-produced with York-based Pilot Theatre, Everything Is Possible was a large-scale production performed by a community cast of 150 and a choir of 80 at York Theatre Royal from June 21 to July 1 2017.

Set in early 20th-century York, Barbara Marten played Annie Seymour-Pearson, a local housewife who risked her freedom to fight for the right to vote.

The production will be available to stream online on the theatre’s YouTube channel until Sunday May 31.

Bridget Foreman, playwright and writer of Everything Is Possible, said: “It’s really poignant, in the midst of isolation and social distancing, to think about the making of Everything Is Possible; the extraordinary coming together of hundreds of local people, and the staging of huge crowd scenes both on the York Theatre Royal stage and outside York Minster.

"Now the stage is dark, and the streets are empty. But looking back to the way in which that show brought people together and inspired them in so many ways is a wonderful reminder of the power of theatre and community.

“We saw participants and audience members getting involved with theatre, politics, activism, local history, family research, and I really hope that people watching the production digitally will find their own inspiration, their own vision and energy for engaging with and changing the world when we come through this crisis.”

Everything Is Possible was directed by Juliet Forster and Katie Posner with designs by Sara Perks.

The production was part of a larger season of work taking place at the theatre in 2017 under the title Of Women Born, curated by a team of women to focus on work made and led by female artists, and women’s stories.

The theatre will be sharing messages from the volunteers who helped bring this production to the stage on their social media channels in the run up to the streaming. These responses from the theatre’s community, promoted by the question ‘what does “everything is possible” mean to you right now?’, aims to spread messages of hope and courage to the wider York community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre is also asking viewers to support the stream by making an online or text donation so that York Theatre Royal can continue to engage and entertain the York community in the future.

The Everything Is Possible online stream is part of the theatre’s Collective Acts, a programme of creative community engagement taking place while the building is closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Further details about the Everything Is Possible online stream and Collective Acts can be found on the theatre’s website: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.

Stephen Lewis