EIGHT more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figure, believed to be the highest single daily increase for the trust, takes the total number of such fatalities to 148.
They relate to two hospitals, York and Scarborough, and The Press has asked the trust for a breakdown of the number of fatalities between the two.
The news comes as nationwide, a further 366 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 21,750.
NHS England said the patients were aged between 29 and 99, and 14 of them, aged between 49 and 85, had no known underlying health condition.
