A YORK-BASED charity has welcomed the government's announcement of a £76 million package to support the most vulnerable in society during the coronavirus pandemic, but is concerned about how the funding is being allocated.

Outlined by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick at the weekend, the funding will support survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence and modern slavery as well as ensuring vulnerable children and young people continue to get the help they need.

IDAS, the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire supporting anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, has yet to receive any money from the emergency funding.

A spokesperson for the charity, which has an office on Blossom Street in York, says IDAS sees first-hand the "extremely worrying" impact of the lockdown on families locked in with an abusive partner or family member.

Speaking about the £76 million funding announcement, they said: "IDAS welcome the government announcement that they will be making funds available to specialist domestic abuse services.

"However, as far as we know none of the funding has reached the local specialist services yet.

"Additional funding so far has been provided to national organisations and whilst national helplines can provide a vital first point of call for people affected by domestic abuse it is local charities that provide access to life saving services such as refuges and support through the criminal justice system and at court.

"Together, local charities support hundreds of thousands of individuals and families affected by domestic abuse each year and we are concerned that some of the smaller specialist charities will find it difficult to cope as demand increases without additional resources."

They said the current situation will intensify the abuse that families may already be experiencing and increase risk for those locked in with abusive partners or family members and those who may not be living with their abuser but are further isolated by the lockdown.

"We anticipate an increase in referrals and helpline calls as lockdown lifts and people begin to be able to reach out for support", the spokesperson added.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to support anyone affected and we are determined to keep our helplines and refuges open.

"We benefit from having supportive commissioners to help us weather the challenging situation that we are faced with, as well as having a supporting giving community who are raising vital funds to support our work. However, we also need coordinated national action to drive down funds into the life-saving network of local specialist domestic abuse charities and refuges."

In York, North Yorkshire, Sheffield and Barnsley, IDAS receives more than 14,000 calls to its helpline each year.

The charity supports 7,000 individuals and families and provides emergency accommodation for hundreds of families.

To support IDAS, donate to its Just Giving appeal: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/IDASCovid19Appeal