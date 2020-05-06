A RYEDALE manufacturer has secured an order to supply products for the $2.5billion expansion of a mine in Chile.
Ellis Patents's Vulcan+ cable cleats will be used in the installation of an $800million desalination plant being built as part of BHP’s Spence copper mine in the Atacama desert.
The cleats will secure 69kV electrical cables throughout the plant and were specified due to their corrosion resistant properties - seen as vital due to the project’s proximity to the sea and high salt content of the air .
They are designed and manufactured at Ellis' Rillington headquarters.
Kelly Brown, Ellis’ export sales manager, said: “Latin America is noted for being one of the hardest export markets to break into, but the success we’re enjoying there pays testament to our tried and tested method of fully researching a new market before entering it."
She said Ellis had appointed a local business development manager who has built a strong network of distributors from her base in Uruguay.