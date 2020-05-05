A YORK man who has become a local celebrity after finding a large chip when making his tea, is now looking to fundraise for the NHS.

Oliver Dale, who lives in Huntington, was “amazed,” last week when he found the 7-inch long chip.

He measured the chip alongside his head and banana, both of which it was bigger than.

Oliver is now looking to fundraise to support the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The past week has been quite surreal. I’d encourage people to do something different, especially something they wouldn’t normally do before we had lockdown.

“My intention was to trigger conversations to take people’s minds off the current grim situation.

“Without these frontline staff many more families would have lost their loved ones.”

Any payments and donations will be given to York District Hospital.

Oliver set a target of £500, which has already beaten with funding from media outlets.

His donation page can be found at: bit.ly/3b0D8sI