TALK about getting creative... Children in York's Derwenthorpe estate (and perhaps a few parents, too) have taken advantage of lockdown to turn the windows of their homes into a giant community art gallery.

Window displays have appeared across the estate. Many feature the rainbow design, symbolising hope, that has become such a feature of lockdown. Others thank NHS staff and other frontline workers or exhort people to 'Stay home, stay safe'. In one, a large teddy bear dressed in a red cardigan and sporting a green, red and white striped scarf sits in the window 'watching' passers by. Another, with a big red heart painted in the middle, says 'Thank You NHS". Above this, a child has added: "Postmen, shopkeepers, delivery drivers, bin men, police, firemen."