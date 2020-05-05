TALK about getting creative... Children in York's Derwenthorpe estate (and perhaps a few parents, too) have taken advantage of lockdown to turn the windows of their homes into a giant community art gallery.
Window displays have appeared across the estate. Many feature the rainbow design, symbolising hope, that has become such a feature of lockdown. Others thank NHS staff and other frontline workers or exhort people to 'Stay home, stay safe'. In one, a large teddy bear dressed in a red cardigan and sporting a green, red and white striped scarf sits in the window 'watching' passers by. Another, with a big red heart painted in the middle, says 'Thank You NHS". Above this, a child has added: "Postmen, shopkeepers, delivery drivers, bin men, police, firemen."
The window displays were noticed by resident Steven Burkeman, who photographed a selection and has created on online 'Derwenthorpe lockdown windows' gallery (visit derwenthorpe.co.uk/2020/05/02/lockdown-windows/).
Mr Burkeman said as far as he knows the displays were not planned. "There hasn't been any discussion about it. It was spontaneous. But there is a strong community spirit here through the whole neighbourhood."
If you live in Derwenthorpe and your display isn't in the gallery, email a picture to lotson@derwenthorpe.co.uk
