TWO sisters from York were shocked when they found an edition of The Press from VE Day in 1945, while clearing out their dad’s former home.
Carol Lightfoot and Diane Day found the newspaper, printed under The Press’ former name, Yorkshire Evening Press, while clearing out the house in Acomb.
Carol said: “We couldn’t believe it when we found it.
“We were just clearing the house out as our dad passed away in April and we came across it.”
Their dad, John Coulson, passed away on April 12. He lived in York for all of his life.
Carol said: “We think it must have been our grandads, as our dad would only have been 10 at the time.”
The newspaper is headlined ‘Japan is still to be subdued’ with a sub-headline of ‘Agreement to be confirmed in Berlin today’ - which marked the end of World War Two as Nazi Germany surrendered.
