TWO people have been arrested following a police drugs raid at a York flat.

North Yorkshire Police said officers attended a property in Martins Court, near Leeman Road, at 6.30pm on Sunday, following a report of a suspected cannabis grow there.

"Two people, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis," said a force spokesman.

"They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue."

He added that officers remained at the scene until about 2am yesterday to secure the premises and make it safe.