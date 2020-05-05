THE number of people with coronavirus who have died in care homes in York has risen by seven to 16
The statistics released this morning only include deaths up to April 24 which were registered by May 2.
In the same period, 45 people died in hospitals and eight at home in the area covered by City of York Council. One died in a hospice.
The York Press revealed last weekend that half of all care homes in the city have reported at least one outbreak of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
None of the statistics reveal whether any particular care home currently has a case of coronavirus.
The Office of National Statistics bulletin released this morning also reveal that two people have died with coronavirus in Ryedale care homes and four in Selby care homes.
In total, 70 death certificates registered in York up to May 2 mention Covid-19, 16 in Ryedale and 19 in Selby.
